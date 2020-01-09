Salina Police investing spree of mailbox destruction

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Saline County Sheriff’s office is investigating the destruction of more than a dozen mailboxes.
Fourteen mailboxes on rural properties southeast of Salina were shattered or knocked off their posts in a spree of destruction between Sunday evening and Monday morning.
The sheriff’s office estimates total damages up to $800. No suspects have been arrested in this case.
