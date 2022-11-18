WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Salina police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman they say broke into vehicles at the YMCA in Salina.

Courtesy: Salina Police Department

A Facebook post by the Salina Police Department says on Monday, Nov. 14, at approximately 7:20 a.m., officers were sent to the YMCA regarding multiple vehicle burglaries.

When they arrived, they discovered a female suspect stole several vehicle keys from unsecured lockers in the locker room. Police say she went into the parking lot and stole property from those cars, including financial cards.

The victim’s cards were used at two businesses in Salina, and surveillance footage shows a second suspect was seen using those cards.

Courtesy: Salina Police Department

Courtesy: Salina Police Department

She was dropped off at the businesses in a gray sedan.

If you have any information on this incident, you are encouraged to call the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210.