SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 40-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly tried to use hot soup to attack his wife.

It happened around 2 p.m. Saturday when police were called to a disturbance at a home in the 700 block of W. Ash, according to Salina police. Police say the suspect reportedly tried to pour hot soup over his wife during a heated argument.

The man threatened his son, who tried to step in. Police say the man fought with officers and had to be restrained by a body wrap.

He is facing charges of assault, disorderly conduct, and destruction of property.

It is KSN News policy not to identify suspects until they are formally charged with a felony crime