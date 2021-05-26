Salina police: Murder suspect arrested after 2.5-hour standoff

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Nelson Hull (Courtesy Salina PD Facebook page)

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Law enforcement officials say that Nelson Hull III, a murder suspect, was arrested around 5:10 p.m. Wednesday after a 2.5-hour standoff with the Salina SWAT team. Hull was arrested at a residence in the 500 block of E. Stimmel Road.

Courtney Hoffman (Courtesy: Salina Police Department)

The Salina Police Department had been looking for Hull in connection to the shooting death of Courtney Ann Hoffman, 36. She was found in a car in the 700 block of N. 4th Street on Feb. 23.

The United States Marshals Service says the Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force (KFATF) learned Hull was likely hiding in Salina. The KFATF located Hull and made the arrest with the help of Salina police and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Salina police said the incident involved the usage of chemical agents.

“Successfully working with state and local agencies is vital to our continued success in apprehending violent fugitives,” said Ronald Miller, US Marshal for the District of Kansas, in a statement.

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories