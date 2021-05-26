Salina police: Murder suspect arrested after 2.5-hour standoff

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Law enforcement officials say that Nelson Hull III, a murder suspect, was arrested around 5:10 p.m. Wednesday after a 2.5-hour standoff with the Salina SWAT team. Hull was arrested at a residence in the 500 block of E. Stimmel Road.

Courtney Hoffman (Courtesy: Salina Police Department)

The Salina Police Department had been looking for Hull in connection to the shooting death of Courtney Ann Hoffman, 36. She was found in a car in the 700 block of N. 4th Street on Feb. 23.

The United States Marshals Service says the Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force (KFATF) learned Hull was likely hiding in Salina. The KFATF located Hull and made the arrest with the help of Salina police and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Salina police said the incident involved the usage of chemical agents.

“Successfully working with state and local agencies is vital to our continued success in apprehending violent fugitives,” said Ronald Miller, US Marshal for the District of Kansas, in a statement.