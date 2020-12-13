Salina police officer recovering following stabbing

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Salina police officer is recovering after being stabbed this weekend as he tried to make an arrest.

According to the Salina Police Department, police were called after a drunk man knocked on the backdoor of a home in the 2100 block of Meadowlark late Saturday. The caller told police the man was Miguel Tostado, 29, of Salina.

Officers arrived and say they found Tostado walking away from the residence behind several houses. Police say he refused to stop and kept walking away.

Officer Karl Scheppelmann managed to get hold of Tostado’s left arm in an attempt to place him into handcuffs.

Police say Tostado pulled away and swiped at the officer with his right hand. The officer let go of the suspect and says he saw that the suspect was holding a knife.

The officer used a Taser and Tostado fell to the ground, dropping his knife. He was then handcuffed.

That’s also when Scheppelmann realized he had been stabbed in the lower left side of his back. The cut was about two inches wide.

The officer was taken to Salina Regional Hospital where he was treated and later released. Scheppelmann has been with the Salina Police Department for a year. He also served in the U.S. Army before joining the police department.

Tostado was booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and felony interference with a law enforcement officer. Police say he also had three active warrants, one for felony obstruction and two for failure to appear in court.