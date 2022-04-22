SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police have released the name of a homicide victim they found early Wednesday morning. They say he was Chad Lee Jarrad Devinny, 37, of Salina.

Around 12:25 a.m. Wednesday, officers got the report of a possible injury crash near Front Street and Gypsum Avenue. When they got to the scene, they found Devinny dead from apparent gunshot wounds in the passenger seat of a car.

Anthony Quentin Lopez-Garcia on April 20, 2022 (Courtesy: Jackson County Missouri Detention Center)

Later that day, police said they got an arrest warrant for Anthony Lopez-Garcia, 27, for the charges of first-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Someone saw him in Kansas City, Missouri and called the police. As a result, the Kansas City Police Department arrested Lopez-Garcia on unrelated Kansas City charges.

At last check, Salina police were waiting for him to be extradited to Kansas.