SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Salina police say they are seeing an increase in daytime burglaries.

The latest was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 800 block of W. Republic. Police say sometime between 4:45 and 5:45 p.m., someone entered the home and stole a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol, a couple of extra magazines for the gun, the lock box for the gun, and around $40 worth of coins.

The loss is valued at $460. Police are reviewing surveillance videos from the neighborhood to identify a suspect.

Salina police are reminding homeowners to lock their homes and secure their valuables. They say this is the third or fourth daytime burglary that has been reported in the area.