SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Salina police went to investigate what appeared to be a traffic crash early Thursday and found a man who appeared to have been shot. He was dead in the passenger seat.

Police say the call came in around 12:25 a.m. of a possible injury crash near Front Street and Gypsum Avenue. The car was a green 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis. The dead man was the only person in the vehicle when they arrived. Police say his identity has not been confirmed yet.

The Salina Police Department began investigating the case as a homicide. A spokesperson says Anthony Quentin Lopez-Garcia is a person of interest in the case.

Anthony Quentin Lopez-Garcia, date unknown (Courtesy Salina Police Department)

Anthony Quentin Lopez-Garcia, August 2020 (Courtesy Salina Police Department)

Lopez-Garcia is 27 years old. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. Police say he may be in a maroon 2001 Dodge Dakota pickup with Kansas disabled tag B5702.

Police say that Lopez-Garcia should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have information about his location or come into contact with him, do not approach or make contact with him. Call 911 with the location or information.

If you have any information about this case or the identification of the individual(s) involved, call Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS (8477), text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or click here to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward, and you are not required to give your name. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210.