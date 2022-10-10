SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Salina Police are warning residents to secure their guns.

Over just a two-day period last week, guns were stolen from five different vehicles. In almost all those thefts, the vehicles were left unlocked, making them an easy target for thieves. Police warn that now those guns are more likely to be used in other crimes in the community.

Salina Police want to remind you to always secure your home and vehicle. Make sure all doors are locked, along with windows.

Police say even if you’re only going to be out of your car briefly, you still need to make sure any valuables go with you and that the car is secure. They recommend following a checklist:

Remove your keys from the ignition, and don’t store them in your car.

Lock all doors.

Close all windows.

Park in a well-lit area.

Remove all valuables, including weapons, or lock valuables in the trunk of the car.

If you have information about recent vehicle burglaries and gun thefts, call Saline Co. CrimeStoppers at 785-825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210.