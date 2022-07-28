WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Salina man and his roofing company cannot do business for a while. According to the Kansas Attorney General’s office, a judge has temporarily banned Shaun Costello and Low Overhead Exterior LLC from performing roofing services.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt alleges that Costello and his company did not have a valid roofing registration certificate when they accepted payment from a customer for roofing services and then filed a mechanic’s lien against the customer’s property. A mechanic’s lien is a legal tool that provides the unpaid party with a security interest in the property.

Schmidt said Costello and the company violated the Kansas Roofing Registration Act and the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.

He said Costello failed to respond to a lawsuit filed in June. This week, Saline County District Court Judge Paul J. Hickman entered a default judgment against Costello and the business.

The judgment orders that Costello and Low Overhead Exterior LLC cannot operate as roofing contractors in Kansas until they obtain a roofing contractor registration certificate from the attorney general.

They also must pay $40,000 in penalties. Click here to read a copy of the judgment.

KSN News attempted to track down Costello and the company for a response, but we could not find any contact information.

Schmidt has this advice for people looking for a reliable roofer: