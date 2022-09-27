SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A student from Salina South High School has been arrested for writing a school shooting threat.

According to the City of Salina Police Department (SPD), on Monday, Sept. 26, a school resource officer was made aware of a threatening statement written on the wall of a woman’s bathroom at Salina South High School. It stated that a school shooting would take place on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 8:30 a.m.

Salina police said staff at USD 305 notified parents of the threat via email.

Jennifer Camien, the public informant director for Salina Public Schools, released the following statement regarding the threat:

The Salina Police Department was immediately notified after bathroom graffiti containing a school shooting threat was discovered at South High School on September 26. Police authorities and school officials take all matters of school safety issues seriously. School opened today, September 27, with increased police presence and all staff monitoring the hallways.



South High School parents and staff were notified about the issue on September 26, consistent with the district’s commitment to communicate safety issues. Any reports are taken seriously and the investigation continues into who is responsible for this graffiti.



Our students are encouraged to tell adults when they see or hear something and we ask parents to reinforce this important message with their own students.” Jennifer Camien, Salina Public Schools

The police department said they had an increased presence at the school on Tuesday.

“Please know that the Salina Police Department worked hand in hand with USD 305 school officials to investigate this incident and ensure that local schools were safe,” said the SPD.

The SPD says a person reached out to them on Tuesday with information that led to the arrest of a 14-year-old girl from Salina South High School.

“The Salina Police Department would like to remind the public that citizen tips are often instrumental in helping clear criminal cases,” the SPD said.

According to police, the girl will be booked into juvenile detention. The SPD is requesting charges of criminal threat and misdemeanor criminal damage to property.