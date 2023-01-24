WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Salina woman is facing accusations of murder and other charges in the shooting death of 35-year-old Cory Dale Riley, who police say was shot and killed on Jan. 22.

Tyler Justeane Stanfield, 30, of Salina, was charged by a judge with the following crimes:

Murder, First Degree

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm by an Addicted Person

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Police say on Jan. 22, officers responded to a shooting call in the 200 block of S 10th in Salina. Officers arrived to find Riley injured. He was transported to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries.

An investigation is ongoing by officers and detectives of the Salina Police Department with the assistance of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Stanfield’s next court date is set for Feb. 8. Her bond is set at $1 million.