Saline County Sheriff’s Office investigates attempted child abduction

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible child abduction.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, the sheriff’s office responded to a call that occurred in the 600 block of East Shipton Road.

A juvenile, waiting on his bus in that area, reported he was approached by a man, possibly Hispanic and ordered to get in his vehicle.

The juvenile ran away and the vehicle fled the scene. A short time later, a bus driver observed the suspect vehicle driving in the area.

The sheriff’s office immediately saturated the area, but the suspect is still outstanding.

The suspect has been described as a shorter, medium-built, white or Hispanic male with dark hair (possibly black), which appeared combed to the side and appeared to be over his ears. He possibly had a dark goatee or facial hair and a scruffy appearance. He was wearing a white tank top and had a gold necklace around his neck. The suspect was described as having tattoos on both arms and he spoke with a low, scratchy voice.

The suspect’s vehicle has been described as a dark colored, possibly black or dark green, older model four-door passenger car with tinted windows. The vehicle was covered in dust and very dirty. The vehicle’s appearance was described as similar to an older model Pontiac Grand Prix or Grand AM or an older model Buick LeSabre.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.

LATEST STORIES: