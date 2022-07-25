HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The suspect in a San Antonio, Texas, homicide has been arrested in Hutchinson, Kansas.

Aaron Trevino (Courtesy: Reno County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Hutchinson Police Department (HPD), at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 24, officers were notified of a possible homicide suspect from San Antonio being in Hutchinson.

Through an investigation, it was determined that the suspect, 20-year-old Aaron Trevino, was at a home in Hutchinson.

In cooperation with the San Antonio Police Department, an arrest warrant for capital murder was obtained for Trevino.

On Monday, July 25, just before 1 p.m., Trevino was arrested without incident and taken to the Reno County Detention Center.