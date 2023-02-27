GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Garden City Police Department (GCPD) and the Finney County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) are warning the public of scammers who are impersonating them.

According to the GCPD and the FCSO, several citizens have reported receiving phone calls from people pretending to be officers or deputies.

“The scammers will inform the caller(s) they have warrants for their arrest and then request money in order to avoid arrest. THIS IS A SCAM,” the GCPD said.

“Never send any money to anyone requesting it over the phone,” the FCSO said.

The GCPD says its department nor the Sheriff’s Office will ever send automated or unsolicited phone calls or messages asking for money.

If you receive a call from anyone stating they are from any law enforcement agency, the GCPD says to hang up and call or visit the actual agency to verify the call is legitimate.

If you have questions, believe you have been a victim of a scam caller, or have an outstanding warrant, the GCPD asks you to please contact them at 620-276-1300.