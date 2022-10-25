MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Scammers have been calling McPherson residents and impersonating the McPherson County Sheriff, according to a Facebook post by McPherson County 911.
“We’d just like to reiterate that TYPICALLY the police department and/or the sheriff’s department will NOT contact you by phone to let you know you have a warrant out for your arrest. If you ACTUALLY have a warrant, they usually try to show up in person – you know, so they can arrest you,” the post says. “Also, Sheriff Jerry Montagne is an amazing guy and a heck of a great Sheriff, but he is NOT personally calling people to tell them about their warrants.”
McPherson County 911 said unless an officer shows up with handcuffs and a warrant, the odds are “pretty good” that it is a scam.
The post also says reporting the phone number to the police is generally fruitless, as scammers often use fake phone numbers to hide the actual one.
