MARYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a scam letter offering a large sum of money to purchase farmland.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office says a local family received a letter offering to purchase their land for a “very substantial” amount of money. The scammers offered to pay $200 in escrow money in addition to the payment for the land.

They requested the family provide signatures on the agreement and any corrected owner information to be sent back to the scammer, according to Marshall County Undersheriff Mike Vermetten.

Vermetten says the scammers were unsuccessful, and the family didn’t sign anything or provide them with any information. He says to use caution when speaking with anyone by phone, mail, or email.