School trailer in Lyons stolen after prom

LYONS, Kan. (KSNW) – Just hours after the Lyons school prom this month, two people in a truck backed up to the school trailer in the parking lot and then drove away with it.

It leaves the school without a trailer.

“So it’s just really sad that somebody wants to steal a school trailer,” said Kelly Nusser, USD 405 high school principal. “I’m just wow.”

Nusser said the trailer was used to unload supplies for prom, which was being held at the Central Elementary School. The trailer was left in the parking lot.

Surveillance video shows the crime.

Lyons USD 405 school trailer that was stolen 3:45 a.m. April 10, 2021

“And there was a pickup truck there, and a guy jumps out, and a guy pulls forward, backs up into it, and they hooked up onto it, and they are out of there,” Nusser said.

Superintendent Bill Day says they have contacted police and hope to have a suspect.

Nusser says the trailer has been a huge help to the kids at prom and throughout the year. It hauls band instruments to contests and has other uses. School leaders hope it is found because buying another one may not be an option right away.

“That was one of those items, we bought it used. It was the right price,” Nusser said. “Those don’t always come open, you know, come up right away for us, and so we’d appreciate any help in getting that thing back.”

Nusser hopes someone recognizes the truck that backed up to the trailer and drove off.

Trailer in daytime with logo of school mascot on the side

“Hope, it is found. I still can’t believe it,” he said. “People should be better than this.”

Nusser says the trailer was not locked to a post or secured because it was just after prom when it was stolen around 3:30 a.m. April 10.

Nusser said if they can get the trailer back or have the means to buy another one, it will be secured to a post or a school with a lock.

“Even if it’s just after prom,” he said.