Scott City man arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery

SCOTT CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Scott City Police Department, in conjunction with the Kansas Department of Corrections and US Marshals, arrested two Scott City residents Wednesday afternoon.

Scott City Police says 30-year-old Bradley Hernandez was a wanted fugitive and spent multiple hours searching for him.

According to police, Hernandez was arrested on a Scott County warrant for aggravated battery and a parole absconder warrant.

Police also arrested 37-year-old Laura Hickert for allegedly obstructing apprehension of a felon, interference with law enforcement, and endangering a child.

Both suspects are in the custody of the Scott County Sheriff, and charges have been submitted to the Scott County Attorney.

The incident is still under investigation.

