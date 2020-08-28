Scott City man arrested on suspicion of child sex crimes

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

SCOTT CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Scott City Police Department arrested a man for alleged child sex crimes and rape. The department said the KBI was asked to assist and investigate the case.

On August 14, the department arrested 40-year-old Jeremy Brown on suspicion of two counts of rape and three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

The case has been referred to the Kansas Attorney General’s Office for prosecution.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories