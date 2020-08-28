Scott City man arrested on suspicion of child sex crimes

Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

SCOTT CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Scott City Police Department arrested a man for alleged child sex crimes and rape. The department said the KBI was asked to assist and investigate the case.

On August 14, the department arrested 40-year-old Jeremy Brown on suspicion of two counts of rape and three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

The case has been referred to the Kansas Attorney General’s Office for prosecution.

