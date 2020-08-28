Scott City man arrested on suspicion of child sex crimes

SCOTT CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Scott City Police Department arrested a man for alleged child sex crimes and rape. The department said the KBI was asked to assist and investigate the case.
On August 14, the department arrested 40-year-old Jeremy Brown on suspicion of two counts of rape and three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.
The case has been referred to the Kansas Attorney General’s Office for prosecution.
LATEST STORIES:
- Ascension Via Christi provides PPE to support Catholic schools
- Gap closing more than 200 stores this year
- Taylor’s Forecast: A cold front kicks off changes in the weather tonight
- College towns growing alarmed over outbreaks among students
- Coronavirus in Kansas: Cases top 41,000, six new deaths, college clusters double