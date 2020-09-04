Seaman School Board fires teacher accused of child pornography

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Seaman School Board decided to fire teacher and coach Jeff Pierce Friday after calling a special school board meeting.

Board members decided in a unanimous vote during the meeting. The termination will go into effect immediately.

“We’re very crushed and devastated to learn of what’s happened and what brought us here to this special board meeting today. The circumstances that led us here impact all of us. Our kids, our staff, our community. Perhaps beyond,” Steve Noble, the district’s Superintendent said. “But especially our kids and that’s where our hearts and minds and thoughts are with them right now as we try to circle and support them.”

Pierce pleaded not guilty during his Thursday hearing to two counts of producing child pornography and possession of child pornography.

His next hearing scheduled for Sept. 10.

If convicted, he will face up to 30 years in prison for each production count, and an additional 10 years for each possession account with a potential $250,000 fine.

The FBI has released a list of account names Pierce used to lure in students, which can be found here.

The agency is asking anyone with information to email TopekaVAP@fbi.gov.

LATEST STORIES: