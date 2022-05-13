CENTERVILLE, Texas (AP/KXAN) — The search continues for a Texas inmate serving a life sentence for murder who escaped from a transport bus after stabbing the driver.

KXAN reports that Gonzalo Lopez, 46, is serving a life sentence for capital murder and attempted capital murder.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Lopez escaped custody on Thursday. He was on a bus with 15 other prisoners and 2 guards. No other prisoners managed to escape.

After Lopez managed to free himself from his restraints, federal law enforcement said that he used “an object” to stab the bus driver. He was then able to “briefly” get ahold of the driver’s handgun but could not free it from the holster. At some point, the guards and Lopez ended up outside of the bus. The driver’s injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

The second guard shot the bus’s back tires before Lopez jumped back in and attempted to drive off. He then drove about a mile before crashing and continuing on foot.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says a $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to Lopez’s capture. KXAN reports there is a $15,000 reward for information. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, he has been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List.

Lopez escaped in Leon County, a rural area between Dallas and Houston near the town of Centerville. A spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said that they believe Lopez is still near Centerville. Classes were canceled Friday in the nearby Centerville Independent School District as a precaution.

Law enforcement ask that if you spot Lopez you call 911 and do not approach.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the nearest USMS District Office, the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102, or submit a tip using USMS Tips.

This is a developing story.