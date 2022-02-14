GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the Barton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), on Thursday, February 11 around 3:30 p.m. detectives and deputies executed a search warrant in the 5200 block of 10th St. in Great Bend.

The BCSO says they were looking for a suspected methamphetamine distribution point.

According to the BCSO, when the occupants of the apartment failed to answer the door, law enforcement forced entry.

(Courtesy: Barton County Sheriff’s Office)

Once inside, the sheriff said deputies found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

According to the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, 51-year-old Kenneth Reed, of Great Bend, was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and no drug tax stamp. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Forty-four-year-old Michael Hurd, also of Great Bend, and 42-year-old Misty Bryant, of Hoisington, were both arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine. They are both being held on a $10,000 bond.