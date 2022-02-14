GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the Barton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), on Thursday, February 11 around 3:30 p.m. detectives and deputies executed a search warrant in the 5200 block of 10th St. in Great Bend.
The BCSO says they were looking for a suspected methamphetamine distribution point.
According to the BCSO, when the occupants of the apartment failed to answer the door, law enforcement forced entry.
Once inside, the sheriff said deputies found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
According to the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, 51-year-old Kenneth Reed, of Great Bend, was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and no drug tax stamp. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.
Forty-four-year-old Michael Hurd, also of Great Bend, and 42-year-old Misty Bryant, of Hoisington, were both arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine. They are both being held on a $10,000 bond.