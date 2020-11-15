Second arrest made in connection to a deadly shooting Monday afternoon

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested a second man in connection to a fatal shooting on Monday, November 9.

According to Sedgwick County Jail arrest records, Samuel Rashawn Rushin, Jr. was booked on suspicion of aggravated robbery and first-degree murder.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 900 block of North Ridgewood. The victim, 21-year-old Christopher Bell, died Tuesday from his injuries.

Rushin is currently being held in the Sedgwick County jail on a $175,000 bond.

