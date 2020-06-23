Second arrest warrant issued in western Kansas killing

SYRACUSE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have issued a second arrest warrant in a western Kansas killing.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced in a news release that it is seeking 43-year-old Ismael Gomez-Carvajal on charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and criminal solicitation in the death of 21-year-old Kevin Palma-Rodriguez. He was found fatally shot Friday at the Country Café apartments in Syracuse.

A first-degree murder arrest warrant also has been issued for 25-year-old Amner Tejada-Vigil, also known as Jeovany Vijil.

The KBI says Gomez-Carvajal and Tejada-Vigil may be driving a purple or blue 2007 Chevrolet Equinox bearing Kansas tag 513MMN.

