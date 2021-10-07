Second homicide suspect in Wichita man’s shooting arrested

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Police in Lawrence say U.S. Marshals have arrested a second suspect in the fatal shooting last month of a Wichita man near the University of Kansas campus.

Police say 19-year-old Andrel Darnell Spates Jr., of Lawrence, was arrested Wednesday in Tennessee.

Police say Spates is expected to be extradited to Kansas in the coming days.

Spates’ arrest is the second in the Sept. 8 shooting death of 21-year-old Christian Willis.

On Sept. 17, police arrested 18-year-old Javier Isidro Romero, who was later charged with first-degree murder and possession of marijuana with the intent to sell.