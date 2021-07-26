Second man arrested in fatal shooting of a Wichita teen

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A second man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in Wichita earlier this month.

Wichita Police said 20-year-old Tyler Eugene Kelly was arrested Friday on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated assault in connection with the July 17 shooting death of 16-year-old Joseph Florence.

A 16-year-old boy had already been arrested on suspicion of felony murder.

Police have said that Kelly and the 16-year-old who was arrested both knew Florence, and a fight broke out between the three of them after the suspects went to Florence’s home in north Wichita and all three were struck by gunfire.

