Second porch pirate arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A second porch pirate accused of stealing packages from the front steps of homes is in police custody.

The Wichita Police Department has arrested 32-year-old Krista Dreiling of Wichita on a charge of felony theft and outstanding warrants stemming from a porch theft at a home in the 3300 block of East Clark.

This is the second arrest in this case. 41-year-old Tammie Chaplin was arrested on Tuesday.

At approximately 2 p.m. on Monday, a 31-year-old female reported an unknown female suspect taking a package that was delivered to her home. The victim posted a RING video of the theft onto the RING.com Neighbors Portal, which provided access for officers to view the video. Chaplin, Dreiling, and a third individual are seen in the video.

Friday, officers continued following up on the case and located Dreiling at a home in the 5000 block of East Harry. Through their investigation, Dreiling was arrested and booked into jail, and officers recovered the missing laser tag for kids set and returned it to the owner.

The investigation is ongoing and will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

An increase in package thefts is generally seen during this time of year. Here are some tips you can do to help keep your property safe:

Have packages delivered to your home only during hours that you are there;

If you are not home or out of town, have packages delivered to a trusted neighbor or have that neighbor pick up the package for you;

Have packages delivered to a store you’ve ordered from, or you can have that package delivered to the carrier facility for pick-up;

Check with your employer and have packages delivered to your place of work during the day;

Consider purchasing surveillance cameras and motion sensor lights;

If you are a victim of a theft, call 911 to file a police report, and if you have surveillance video, you can provide that to WPD or send it directly to Sgt. Nikki Woodrow at nwoodrow@wichita.gov.

LATEST STORIES: