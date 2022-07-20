A man and woman were killed in a shooting that happened Saturday, July 2, 2022, on Rock Road. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Investigators have finally confirmed the name of the second person who was shot to death on South Rock Road earlier this month.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says he was Gerardo Ruvalcaba-Ulloa, 29, of California. The woman who died with him was Saren Negrete-Perez, 43, of California.

The shooting happened on July 2 in the 4300 block of Rock Road between Wichita and Derby. EMS took a third person to the hospital with serious injuries. Investigators say the shooting was not random and may be drug-related.

Three men were arrested and have been charged in the case.

David Baeza, 42, is charged with two counts of voluntary manslaughter. Joseph Ponse Jr., 43, is charged with attempted first-degree murder. Hieu Trong Luong, 42, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm.

David Baeza (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Joseph Ponse (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Hieu Trong Luong (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

The judge set the bond for each man at $500,000.