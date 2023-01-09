MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A second man has been arrested by police on charges related to a fatal shooting in Manhattan that left a 21-year-old man dead.

The Riley County Police Department (RCPD) said that Jordan Prather, 24, of Junction City, was arrested on Jan. 7. by the Junction City Police Department for first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of a Fort Riley soldier Joshua Wardi last year.

At 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, members of the RCPD in Aggieville heard gunshots and responded to a nearby bar near 12th St. and Moro St., according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI).

Police found Wardi suffering from a gunshot wound and also spotted an armed man, who they say they later identified as 19-year-old Fort Riley soldier Tremelle R. Montgomery, fleeing from the area. One officer stayed behind to give aid to Wardi while the other two gave chase.

One of the officers fired two rounds at the suspect as he turned the corner onto 12th St. and hit him in the leg, according to the KBI. The suspect stopped between Moro St. and Laramie St., where officers secured a handgun and began to give first aid to the suspect. No law enforcement officers were injured during the chase.

Montgomery, 19, was booked into jail on charges of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Wardi died of his injuries at the scene.

The KBI investigation into the shooting states that Wardi and Montgomery got into an argument while they were attending the same bar in Aggieville. Witnesses initially reported that Montgomery pulled out a gun and shot Wardi.