Second suspect in deadly north Wichita shooting arrested Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A second suspect in a deadly shooting on Nov. 1 has been arrested.

The Wichita Police Department arrested 18-year-old Davaun M. Carter Monday on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Carter and another 17-year-old boy are accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Braekwon Bennett in the 300 block of W. 10th Street. Bennett was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital, where he died.

The 17-year-old boy ran from police but was taken into custody and booked into the Juvenile Detention Facility. Police believe the victim and suspects knew each other.