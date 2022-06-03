WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man has been convicted for a second time in a 2019 murder on South Broadway. A judge has sentenced Christopher Kemmerly to more than 51 years in prison.

The Wichita Police Department said that Kemmerly killed Justin Gaston, 34, at the CityHost Hotel, 4449 S.Broadway, in February 2019.

The WPD said its investigation revealed that Kemmerly, Gaston, and a woman were in a stolen vehicle when they got into an argument over drugs. Police said Kemmerly shot Gaston as Gaston was getting out of the car.

A witness tried to save Gaston but was unsuccessful.

Police found the stolen vehicle burning about an hour and a half later on West Street. They said information from the car’s owner led them to arrest Kemmerly.

In November 2019, a jury convicted Kemmerly of first-degree felony murder, arson, criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and possession of stolen property.

In early 2021, a judge ruled that Kemmerly should get a new trial. However, the new trial late last year had a similar outcome.

Reyna Wallace (Courtesy Kansas Department of Corrections)

A jury convicted Kemmerly of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, arson, and felony theft. Judge Jeffrey Goering sentenced the now 34-year-old man to life with parole eligibility after 620 months.

Kemmerly previously did time for crimes in Butler County, including criminal use of explosives, criminal damage to property, and aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim.

The woman in the car with Gaston and Kemmerly was arrested the month after the murder. Reyna Wallace of El Dorado was convicted of second-degree murder and aggravated robbery and is currently serving 17 years in prison. She is 38 years old.