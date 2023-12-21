WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office is warning people of a scam targeting grandparents. It nearly cost a woman $20,000.

A news release from the DA’s office said scammers called a local senior and said her granddaughter was in a car crash that resulted in a pregnant woman being hospitalized. The woman believed she heard her granddaughter’s voice on the phone and believed it to be a legitimate call.

The call was later taken over by a man who said the granddaughter had been arrested and a judge imposed a gag order on the case. He told the woman to withdraw $20,000 from the bank to get her granddaughter out of jail. The scammer also said to tell the bank the money was for home repairs to avoid violating the court order.

When she went to the bank, the teller suspected it was a scam and would not allow the transaction to go through. The woman spoke to her family and realized her granddaughter was not in jail and it was a scam.

The woman reported the scammer called from a phone number with an Illinois area code.

“Scammers will often use court terms (like ‘gag order’) to give you the impression the call

is legitimate. A judge will not issue a gag order on an arrest. The Consumer Protection Division reminds you that scammers will try to put pressure on you to make rash decisions based on fear,” the news release reads.

The DA’s office said to resist pressure to act quickly because once you wire the money, it’s difficult to recover. They said the government does not accept gift cards or cryptocurrency as a form of payment.

Another red flag that you’re experiencing a scam is when the caller tells you that you cannot say anything, or should lie if asked why you are getting large sums of money from the bank.

If you believe you are a victim of a scam, do not try to contact your scammer again, but instead report it to law enforcement as soon as possible.