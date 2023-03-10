WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A detention deputy in the Sedgwick County jail was arrested Thursday, allegedly because of something he did with a computer.
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office received information about a detention deputy being involved in illegal activity. Investigators looked into the complaint and said they found enough probable cause to arrest the man.
The deputy was booked on suspicion of three felony counts of “Computer Unlawful Acts; Access to Defraud or Obtain Money/ Property/ Services.”
The sheriff’s office will present the case to the district attorney’s office for review.
The deputy has been with the sheriff’s office since July 2015. He has been suspended without pay.
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is a professional organization that honors our core values of Integrity, Duty, Ethics, Attitude, Leadership, and Service. The Sheriff’s Office takes pride in demonstrating these values on a daily basis. Every alleged complaint is taken seriously and is investigated thoroughly.
“Detention Deputies are not above the law, and the Sheriff’s Office will always investigate, or assist in the investigation of any crime, with the due diligence the public entrusts in us.”Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office