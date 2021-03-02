Arrested: Investigation leads to arrest of Sedgwick County detention deputy

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that last week they received information concerning a detention deputy bringing contraband into the Detention Facility.

According to the sheriff’s office, their investigations division investigated the complaint, and during the investigation process, detectives found out that the detention deputy was also involved in an incident of neglect of an inmate.

Sedgwick County said the allegations were investigated, and they determined that enough probable cause existed to arrest the detention deputy for one count of mistreatment of a confined person and one count of trafficking contraband.

The sheriff’s office said David Cameron, the arrested detention deputy, started working for the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office in June 2019. Cameron has been placed on unpaid suspension.