Sedgwick County detention deputy booked into jail for introducing contraband

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that this week they received information about a detention deputy who was introducing contraband to the Sedgwick County Detention Facility.

The Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division and Professional Standards Unit investigated the complaint. Investigators determined probable cause existed to arrest the detention deputy for three counts of Traffic in Contraband in a Correctional Institution.

The detention deputy, Braydon Hoover-Lane, was booked at the Sedgwick County Detention Facility and placed on unpaid suspension. He has been employed by the Sheriff’s Office since September 2019.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office stated that Detention Deputies are not above the law and the Sheriff’s Office will always investigate or assist in the investigation of any crime with the due diligence that the public entrusted in them.

