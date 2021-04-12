Sedgwick County detention deputy discovers inmate breaking hole in window

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said an inmate was caught in the process of breaking a hole in the outer cell window. The office said the inmate was removed from the cell.

The deputy was conducting rounds when he noticed paper covering a portion of the window. The deputy instructed the inmate to remove the items so he could examine the window. When the items were removed, he observed damage to the window approximately six inches in diameter.

The sheriff’s office said the inmate involved was booked into the jail three months ago and is being held on a first-degree murder charge. As a result of the damage to the window, a case will be forwarded to the district attorney for a charge of criminal damage to property.