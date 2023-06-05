WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A deputy at the Sedgwick County Detention Facility was assaulted by an inmate Monday, resulting in facial fractures and stitches.

According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the inmate, who currently resides in restrictive housing, was in his allotted time out of his cell. When the inmate’s time was up, around 1:15 p.m., the deputy directed the inmate to return to his cell.

The SCSO said that is when the inmate hit the deputy, kicking them to the ground. The inmate continued hitting the deputy until he was unconscious. When the deputy regained consciousness and tried to stand up, that is when a second attack occurred.

The SCSO said another inmate came to assist the deputy and helped carry him to a more secure area until assistance arrived.

The attack was unprovoked, the SCSO said.

The deputy received seven stitches and multiple facial fractures, according to the SCSO. The deputy is expected to return home after receiving treatment at the hospital.

The inmate has been in custody since Dec. 29, 2021, for aggravated criminal sodomy, rape and several counts of battery against law enforcement officers.

After an investigation into the incident is completed, the case will be presented to the District Attorney for review.

KSN does not name suspects unless charges are filed in their case.