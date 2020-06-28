Body found at Planeview Park

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A body has been located at a southeast Wichita park. The call came in shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday after a passerby discovered the body at a picnic table in Planeview Park.

Initial reports mentioned possible stab wounds to the body, but they have not been confirmed. Police believe the man to be 30-40-years-old.

Law enforcement and first responders are currently investigating. There are no suspects at this time.

KSN News will bring you more on this story as details develop.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories