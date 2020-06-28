Body found at Planeview Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A body has been located at a southeast Wichita park. The call came in shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday after a passerby discovered the body at a picnic table in Planeview Park.
Initial reports mentioned possible stab wounds to the body, but they have not been confirmed. Police believe the man to be 30-40-years-old.
Law enforcement and first responders are currently investigating. There are no suspects at this time.
KSN News will bring you more on this story as details develop.
