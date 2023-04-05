SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick County Fire District 1 (SCFD1) employee was arrested and booked Wednesday on suspicion of three counts of aggravated sexual battery.

Sedgwick County says law enforcement is investigating the matter, and the case will be presented to the District Attorney for review for charges.

According to Sedgwick County, the employee is on suspension pending the determination of the District Attorney and the completion of an internal investigation.

“Sedgwick County Fire District 1 is dedicated to creating safer communities through prevention, preparedness, and effective emergency response and is proud to serve Sedgwick County,” Sedgwick County says.

Due to this being a criminal investigation and a personnel matter, Sedgwick County says they will not comment further.