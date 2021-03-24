Sedgwick County investigators hope someone recognizes 1994 murder victim

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is hoping a new image of a murder victim’s face could lead to solving a case that’s gone cold.

The victim is a man who was found bound and buried in a shallow grave near 55th Street West and 47th Street South on October 29, 1994. The body had been there for some time and was in an advanced stage of decomposition.

Computer-enhanced facial reconstruction of 1994 Sedgwick County murder victim.(Image provided by Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office asked for help from the FBI. The FBI collaborated with the Smithsonian Institute, Department of Anthropology. Through their efforts, the sheriff’s office now has a computer-enhanced facial reconstruction of the victim.

The victim is believed to have been 20-30 years old, with a medium build, 5’8″-6′ tall. He had sandy-colored hair.

Experts think he was killed between June and October of 1994 at a different location from where he was found.

Detectives hope that if someone can identify the man, it could be the key to solving his murder. They believe that someone has probably talked about the crime over the years. They want to hear from anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem.

If you have information, call Detective Guthrie at 316-660-5308 or send an email to Michael.Guthrie@sedgwick.gov.

If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 36-267-2111 or submit a tip at WichitaSedgwickCountyCrimeStoppers.com.