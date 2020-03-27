Sedgwick County investigators release homicide victim’s name

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the victim from Friday’s homicide investigation.

Investigators say the victim is Zackary Tilson, 26, of Wichita.

Deputies were sent to check a vehicle parked on the roadway in the 5500 block of West 85th Street North. They say the red Dodge pickup was unoccupied.

As deputies were looking around the area, they found Tilson unresponsive in the ditch. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by Sedgwick County Fire.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office does not believe this to be a random crime. The sheriff’s office is not releasing any other details at this time.

