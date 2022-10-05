WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A search of two pods within the Sedgwick County Jail uncovered contraband in the jail, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Sedgwick County officials say jail deputies found two shanks, a rope, and a USB charging cord during the search.

There was also a damaged window in one of the pods with a hole approximately six feet by four feet.

According to the Facebook post, two deputies approached their sergeant in regards to a plan they had to “shake down” two of the pods. The search happened during the third shift.

“The search was productive, and contraband was located and removed from both pods, creating a safer environment for both the inmates and deputies,” the Facebook post reads.