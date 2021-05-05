Sedgwick County jail deputy accused of unlawful sexual relations with an inmate arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said a jail deputy accused of unlawful sexual relations with an inmate was arrested on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said they received information concerning a detention deputy having sexual contact with a female inmate. The sheriff’s office investigated the complaint and determined enough probable cause existed to arrest the detention deputy for eight counts of unlawful sexual relations.

The deputy was identified by the office as Tony LoSavio. He has been with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office since March of 2017. He has been placed on an unpaid suspension.

The sheriff’s office said detention deputies are not above the law and the office will always investigate, or assist in the investigation, of any crime with the due diligence.