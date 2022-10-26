WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick County detention deputy has been hospitalized after being assaulted by an inmate, according to a news release by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

The SCSO says around 10:35 a.m. on Oct. 22, a deputy was attempting to check on a toilet inside of a cell. The inmate involved is currently housed in a single-occupancy cell due to repeated disciplinary issues.

When the deputy went into the cell, the inmate attacked the deputy. The altercation lasted around two minutes, and the deputy was able to push his panic pager. A response team came to the pod and secured the inmate.

The deputy involve received a fractured nasal bone and a fractured right hand that will require surgery. They were taken to a hospital and later released.

The inmate was not injured. He has been in custody since Aug. 29, 2022. He is currently being held on two counts of public nudity, lewd and lascivious behavior, criminal trespass and interference with an LEO.

The inmate has been booked into the Sedgwick County Jail 14 times between 2005 and 2022.