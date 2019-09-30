Goddard man ordered to repay more than $14,000 for Medicaid fraud

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 57-year-old Sedgwick County man has been ordered to repay more than $14,000 to the Kansas Medicaid Program after being found guilty of Medicaid fraud-related charges according to Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

David Callicutt, of Goddard, pleaded guilty in August in Sedgwick County District Court to one felony count of making a false claim to the Medicaid Program and one felony count of theft. A judge last week ordered Callicutt to repay $14,408.65 to the Kansas Medicaid program and sentenced him to 12 months probation with an underlying prison sentence of six months.

An investigation by the attorney general’s Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division revealed that Callicutt, while employed by two different Medicaid-eligible patients, billed the Medicaid program for overlapping and excessive home-based care services totaling $14,408.65. The crimes occurred between April 6, 2014, and Jan. 26, 2016.

