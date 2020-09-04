Sedgwick County man pleads guilty to charges in 2018 Barber County home invasion

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

MEDICINE LODGE, Kan. (KSNW) – A Sedgwick County man has pleaded guilty Friday to all charges for his role in a 2018 home invasion in rural Barber County.

Ora Munger, 42, of Wichita, entered the plea Friday to one count of attempted second-degree murder, three counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of mistreatment of an elder person, and one count of criminal damage in the amount of over $1,000 but less than $25,000.

Munger’s sentencing is set for October 14.

The crimes occurred in July of 2018 near Medicine Lodge.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories