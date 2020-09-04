Sedgwick County man pleads guilty to charges in 2018 Barber County home invasion

MEDICINE LODGE, Kan. (KSNW) – A Sedgwick County man has pleaded guilty Friday to all charges for his role in a 2018 home invasion in rural Barber County.
Ora Munger, 42, of Wichita, entered the plea Friday to one count of attempted second-degree murder, three counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of mistreatment of an elder person, and one count of criminal damage in the amount of over $1,000 but less than $25,000.
Munger’s sentencing is set for October 14.
The crimes occurred in July of 2018 near Medicine Lodge.
