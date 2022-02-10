HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that took place near Haysville.

According to Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter, a call came in around 1:30 p.m. Thursday for the report of a body lying in a yard in the 200 block of E. 86th St. S.

According to Easter, upon arrival, it was obvious that the man, of unknown age, was dead. He says when the coroner turned the body over, there was obvious trauma. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Easter asks if anyone knows of any information regarding the investigation to please call the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office at 316-660-3900 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. You can also report an anonymous tip online by clicking here.

The investigation is ongoing. KSN will provide further information as it becomes available.