Sedgwick County Property and Evidence Supervisor arrested on multiple charges following criminal investigation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Robert White, a former county Property and Evidence Supervisor, was booked in the Sedgwick County Detention Facility Friday.

White was booked for Distribution of Cocaine, Felony Official Misconduct, 2 counts of Felony Theft, 3 counts of Misdemeanor Theft, and 10 counts of Possession with Intent.

The former Property and Evidence Technician, Marc Gordon, will be charged with Felony Official Misconduct.

Wichita Police Department said it is still calling this an active investigation and they believe there is enough evidence to support the arrest of Robert White.

The facts discovered during the investigation were presented to the District Attorney’s Office. After meeting with the District Attorney’s Office, the decision was made to arrest Robert White.

Officials said they do not anticipate any other arrests in connection to the investigation at Property and Evidence.

Sheriff Jeff Easter told KSN in late May that an administrative investigation of the technician began on Jan. 24, 2020. Easter says it was for not following proper procedures and for policy violations.

On Feb, 5, the supervisor was reassigned to another function in the sheriff’s office. The sheriff says it was because of these policy and procedure violations.

On Feb. 26, Easter says the administrative investigation turned into a criminal investigation.

As of Feb. 27, the two employees are no longer with the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff says an internal audit shows that items that were set for destruction were missing from property and evidence.

“Over 50,000 pieces of evidence are stored in property and evidence. Currently, what we know is approximate $145,000 is missing, numerous amounts of drugs and seven guns and power tools have been stolen,” Easter said. “It was very evident that we were missing items that were never officially destroyed and we felt that this particular supervisor had stolen those items and converted them to his own use.”

