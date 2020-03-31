Sheriff announces arrest in homicide near Valley Center







WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says a 37-year-old man has been arrested in a homicide discovered Friday, March 27.

Jeremy Tifton Shuflat is being held in the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of 1st-degree murder in the death of Zackary Tilson, 26, of Wichita.

Deputies were sent to check a vehicle parked on the roadway in the 5500 block of West 85th Street North. They say the red Dodge pickup was locked and unoccupied.

As deputies were looking around the area, they found Tilson unresponsive, laying on the rock below the bridge. They say he had been stabbed. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Jeremy Tifton Shuflat (Courtesy Sedgwick County Jail)

Sheriff Jeff Easter says investigators were able to identify Shuflat as a possible suspect. They arrested him Saturday on warrants. The sheriff says they got more information and that is why he is now booked on suspicion of murder.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office does not believe this to be a random crime. The sheriff does not expect any other arrests in the case, but the investigation continues. It will then be turned over to the district attorney’s office.

